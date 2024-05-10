Ivy League Bound

Teaching at Columbia University with the Help of William F. Buckley, Jr. and Milton Friedman

By Mark Skousen

When I was president of the Foundation of Economic Education (FEE) in New York in 2002, Jo Ann and I had lunch with William F. Buckley, Jr., at his beautiful ocean-front home in Stamford, Connecticut. After lunch he showed us an array of books he had written over the years, and gave me an autographed copy of a sailing memoir. In return, at the last minute, I gave him a signed copy of “The Making of Modern Economics.” I thought nothing of it until the following month Buckley had written a favorably review of my book in “National Review,” saying every student should read it.

John Whitney, a professor at Columbia Business School, read the review and invited me to give a lecture to his MBA students at Columbia. Next thing I know he asked me to replace him at CBS when he retired. I couldn’t believe my good fortune.

But the dean still had to approve my selection. I told Milton Friedman about my potential position at Columbia Business School, and Friedman said he knew the dean, Meyer Feldberg, and agreed to write a letter of recommendation. Apparently the letter sealed the deal, and I got the position. Years later I often wondered what he wrote. So a few months ago I commissioned a Stanford grad student to see if he could find Friedman’s letter to Feldberg, and after some digging, he finally found it.

Here it is:

I can see now why I got the position! I was surprised by the enthusiasm of Milton’s letter, given our sometimes heated debates. For a few examples, see My Friendly Fights with Dr. Friedman – MSKOUSEN.COM

Unfortunately, despite Friedman’s favorable endorsement, the economics chairman was a Keynesian and didn’t appreciate my free-market views. I was let go at the B school. Afterwards, I was able to teach a class in “money and banking” in the economics department at Columbia University and a class in macroeconomics at Barnard College, but then my luck ran out.

That’s life. Now I’m enjoying a wonderful long-term position, a presidential fellow and the Doti-Spogli Chair of Free Enterprise, at Chapman University in California — thanks to President Jim Doti, who earned his Ph.D. at U of Chicago — from guess who, Milton Friedman! What goes around comes around.

God works in mysterious ways, his wonders to perform.