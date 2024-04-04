MSKOUSEN.COM

Mark Skousen's Personal Website for the Best of Money & Economics

This just out on WSJ.com – and will make the printed copy on April 5, 2024

By Leave a Comment

The Wall Street Journal has accepted all four of my op eds on GO over the years.  They are believers!

 

Slow GO May Mean a Recession Soon: GDP numbers look great, but a leading indicator signals trouble ahead.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/slow-go-may-mean-a-recession-soon-us-economy-real-gross-output-65c4f1fd?mod=commentary_article_pos3

 

This chart, derived from gross output (GO) data, summarized the article:

Gross Output

 

The federal government (BEA) has published GO quarterly since 2014…..and three Nobel Prize economists now recognize its value….but the AEA, the textbooks, and the financial media are slow to recognized that national income accounting now has a “top line” (GO) and a “bottom line” (GDP), just like financial statements are released every quarter by publicly traded companies….and they often tell very different stories.

 

Last year the Concise Encyclopedia of Economics added it to its glossary:

https://www.econlib.org/library/enc/grossoutput.html#:~:text=The%20Bureau%20of%20Economic%20Analysis,value%20added%20and%20intermediate%20inputs.%E2%80%9D

 

Economists are finally catching up with the finance and accounting profession.  As Bill Nordhaus says, “it’s been a long slog.”

See https://www.grossoutput.com/2023/04/01/three-nobel-prize-winners-endorse-new-macro-statistic/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Contact Mark Skousen

Personal Email

Forecasts & Strategies Email

FreedomFest Email

Social Media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter

Websites:
mskousen.com
markskousen.com
freedomfest.com

Mark Skousen Newsletters

Mark Skousen Investment Newsletters

Since 1980, Skousen has been editor in chief of Forecasts & Strategies, a popular award-winning investment newsletter. He also is editor of three trading services, Skousen Private Equity Trader; Skousen High-Income Alert and Fast Money Alert.

Jo Ann Skousen’s Odds & Trends

Jo Ann Skousen

Movie reviews, theater reviews, and commentaries by Jo Ann Skousen, author, editor, professor and Mark's wife of 41 years. She is the Festival Director for the Anthem Libertarian Film Festival and the entertainment editor for Liberty Magazine.

Mark Skousen’s Investor’s CAFE

Mark Skousen Investors CAFE

Skousen Investor CAFÉ is a weekly electronic newsletter written by Dr. Mark Skousen. Mark offers commentary on the markets, the economy, politics and other topics of interest and what they mean to individual investors. Sign up for FREE here.

FreedomFest Conference


FreedomFest is an annual festival in Las Vegas where free minds meet to celebrate “great books, great ideas, and great thinkers” in an open-minded society. It is independent, non-partisan, and not affiliated with any organization or think tank.

Anthem Film Festival

Anthem Libertarian Film Festival

Anthem is the only film festival in the country devoted to promoting libertarian ideals. Anthem shows films and documentaries that celebrate self-reliance, innovation, commerce, individual rights, and the power of persuasion over force. We are looking for the year's best films about personal and civil liberty.