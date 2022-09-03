Are economists the slowest learners?

Dear friends of freedom,

Peter Drucker once said, “Economists are the slowest learners.”

I never believed that….until now. See the announcement below from the American Economic Association.

I was very much looking forward to attending and maybe even speaking at the AEA meetings January 6-8, 2023, in New Orleans, a city I love, but was astonished to read of the draconian rules the AEA leadership have established–vaccines/boosters and N-95 masks! Give me a break!

They wrote today: “All registrants will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and to have received at least one booster. High-quality masks (i.e., KN-95 or better) will be required in all indoor conference spaces. These requirements are planned for the well-being of all participants. Participants are also encouraged to test for COVID-19 before traveling to the meeting.”

Seriously? This isn’t 2020 — it’s nearly 3 years later and I don’t know anybody except the AEA living in utter fear. Everyone else is getting back to normal, and recognizing that everyone is going to be exposed to various viruses. I got vaccinated, wore masks, etc., and still got Covid. So have millions of others. It’s time to move on.

By the way, my wife had a severe allergic reaction to the jab — she will NEVER take another Covid-vaccine or booster. There are thousands of others who feel the same way.

Meanwhile, we can fly to New Orleans, we can teach and attend college classes, we can go to numerous socials and events without wearing masks or getting vaccinated — but no, the high and mighty AEA authoritarians are mandating we wear masks and get vaccinated–again!

I called the Hilton Riverside and asked if they have any such mask or vaccine mandates. They said “none.”

I will be speaking at the New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton Riverside on October 12-15, and the conference organizers are not mandating masks or vaccines — even with thousands attending. Are they stupid people? I don’t think so.

I am also speaking at the World Knowledge Forum (the Asian version of Davos) on September 20-22 in Seoul, Korea, and they have no mask/vaccine mandate.

I will be attending the Mont Pelerin Society meetings in Oslo, Norway, and they don’t have any such mandates.

It’s time that the AEA leadership start treating us as grown-ups and let us allow us to decide for ourselves whether to wear a mask or get vaccinated. Some people feel safer wearing masks and that’s okay. But don’t force all of us to wear them, or to get vaccinated.

So, sadly I will NOT be coming to New Orleans in January, and I will encourage other economists to protest with me.

Best wishes, AEIOU,