FreedomFest Agenda – Here’s a preview:

Dear friends of FreedomFest,

The excitement is building for our July 13-16 intellectual feast at the Mirage in Las Vegas. The complete agenda with 250 speakers will be posted in a few days at www.freedomfest.com, but here are a few sessions that might interest you.

Wednesday, July 13

Wednesday, July 13, 1:00-1:50 p.m. Jim Woods, co-editor of Fast Money Alert, on “My Favorite Technique to Make Money,” followed by a discussion with the legendary Jim Rogers on “Which Offers a Better Investment Opportunity, the USA or Emerging Markets?” Moderated by Roger Michalski.

Wednesday, July 13, 1:00-1:50 p.m. My first session, “Who’s Winning the Battle of Ideas: Marx, Keynes or Adam Smith?” An update on my new 4th ed. of “The Making of Modern Economics.” Wednesday, 2:00-2:25 p.m. Alex Green (Oxford Club) on “Creating a Permanent Portfolio: Can You Beat the Market Without Trading?” Wednesday, 2:25-2:50 p.m. My big debate with technical trader Mike Turner: “Buy and Hold vs Market Timing: Which is the Most Profitable Investment Strategy During a Bear Market?” Wednesday, 3-3:50 p.m. “Is Your Boss Ruthless or Compassionate? How the New Model of Capitalism Can Defeat Socialism and Marxism.” The evolution of business, from robber barons to compassionate capitalists: Andrew Carnegie and the Homestead Strike of 1892; Henry Ford’s $5-a day in 1914; Jack Welch’s case of Ruthless Capitalism 1981-2001; and John Mackey’s “Conscious Capitalism” in 2014. On the evening of July 13, we have our “Opening Ceremonies,” with Lisa Kennedy, host of Fox Business, as our Mistress of Ceremonies all four days. Keynotes include Steve Forbes on his new book, “Inflation and How to Fix it,” Connor Boyack on “How CNN’s Attack on The Tuttle Twins Backfired and Helped Sell 100,000 Books to Teach Kids About Freedom,” and Dog the Bounty Hunter (new!) on “What Being Cancelled Taught Me.” Followed by the opening cocktail party in our exhibit hall, “the trade show for liberty,” with 180 exhibitors; plus Peter Studabaker will perform as our fun libertarian magician.

Thursday, July 14

We start off the morning with our annual “Global Economic Summit” with Barbara Kolm (Europe and Russia), Steve Moore (North America), Jim Rogers and Preity Umpala (China, India and Middle East); and Roberto Salinas (Latin America). We cover the hot spots! It will be followed by the big debate: “Ben Stein vs Art Laffer: Should We Raise Taxes on the Rich?” Ben Stein will also be our luncheon speaker: “Rich & Famous: My Life in Beverly Hills & Hollywood.” Thursday, 3:10-3:35 p.m. “The Cloud Revolution: Will It Create a New Roaring Twenties?” with Mark P. Mills (Manhattan Institute), George Gilder and Steve Forbes (moderator). Thursday, 3:35-4:00 p.m. My interview with California money manager David Bahnsen, “How to Fight the Free Lunch Movement.” (new) Thursday 4:30-5:45 p.m. “Drug Legalization on Trial,” with Wayne Allyn Root as Judge; Alex Datig and Catherine Bernard attorneys, and star witnesses Judge Jim Gray, Avens O’Brien and Luke Niforatos. Thursday, 5:45-6:45 p.m. The God Debate! Michael Shermer (Skeptic magazine) takes on Eric Metaxas and his new book “Is Atheism Dead?,” moderated by Alex Green. I can’t wait. Thursday, 6:45-7:00 p.m. Betsy Devos, former Secretary of Education, on “Hostages No More: The Fight for Education Freedom and the Future of the American Child.”

Friday, July 15

Friday, 7:30-8:45 a.m. Breakfast with Mark Skousen and Steve Forbes: “The Future of American Exceptionalism and the China Threat: What Will it Take to Remain the #1 Superpower?” Friday, 11:30 a.m.-12:00 noon. My interview with Senator Rand Paul: “The Inside Scoop: A Conversation with Senator Rand Paul Confronting Government Officials on Capitol Hill.” A luncheon with Senator Paul follows. Friday 3:10-4:00 p.m. “The Ultimate Bitcoin Debate: Is Crypto the biggest Ponzi scheme since the dot.com era?” John Mackey and Alex Green (yes) vs Max Borders and Brian Robertson (no). Friday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. British comedian and producer John Cleese, “What’s So Funny? Tips for Success in Education, Business and Relationships.” Followed by an interview by Reason editor Nick Gillespie,and VIP reception with John Cleese.

Saturday, July 16

Saturday, 9-9:30 a.m. Senator Mike Lee and Free the People panel Saturday 9:30-10:00 a.m. Andrew Yang (Forward Party) vs Larry Sharpe (Libertarian Party of New York) on “Universal Basic Income: Should Every American Get a $1,000 a Month from the Government?” Saturday, 11-11:50 am. Big Debate: “Election Chaos: Was the 2020 Election Stolen From Trump and Should 2024 Be His Year?” with Isaac Saul, John Fund, Former Congressman Justin Amash, Wayne Allyn Root; Erick Erickson (moderator). The sparks will fly. Saturday 2:10-3:00 p.m. The Big Four Panel: Steve Moore, Jim Rogers, Steve Forbes; Mark Skousen Saturday 4:00-4:50 p.m. “Beyond Wealth: How to Think, Act and Live Like a Renaissance Man” with Jim Woods, Alex Green and Mark Skousen. Nice way to end the conference! Saturday night gala banquet, 6:00-10:00 p.m. Kennedy as MC; Glenn Beck as the keynote speaker; Anthem Film Awards; Music and dance by the Beach Boys cover band “Good Vibrations.” It is time to celebrate liberty.

Register This Week and Get $50 Off