Fun Things to Do at FreedomFest This July

We already have more than 2,000 registered attendees for FreedomFest next month. We could have a record this year. Over a hundred people are signing up every week.



Our line-up of speakers, panels and debates can’t be beaten. Our entire program has now been posted online. See 2021 Agenda — FreedomFest.



But there’s more! We always have a lot of fun events and activities for attendees and family members every July. I went through the entire program and made a list of all the unusual things going on.



They include:

South Dakota is offering some great excursions , including: trips to the Mount Rushmore lighting ceremony, Chief Crazy Horse Monument, Deadwood (where Wild Bill Hickok was murdered), Custer State Park, an 1880s-style train ride through the Black Hills and incredible views of the Badlands.



Unique sessions at FreedomFest, such as: “God is a Mathematician” by Daniele Struppa (president of Chapman University and a professional mathematician)… “How to Make Your Book #1 on Amazon” with Marji Ross (former publisher of Regnery Books) and marketing genius Michael Beas… “The Golden Age of Jazz: celebrating 100 Years of America’s Unique Art Form” by jazz enthusiast Gary Alexander … Professor Ken Elzinga on “Fifty Years and 50,000 Students at Mr. Jefferson’s University: A Professor’s Reflections on Academic Freedom” … and Mark Skousen’s own Saturday breakfast topic, “Puzzles & Paradoxes in Money and the Economy” based on my popular college course at Chapman.



Special events and activities happening at FreedomFest events, such as: Wednesday Evening Opening Cocktail Party and special activities in the exhibit hall including our very own libertarian magician Peter Studebaker , Mark Skousen’s “White Mates in Two” chess problem, and Pablo and Hayley entertaining us with music and song…



Also don’t miss the #1 most popular Native American band “Brule” at the our Saturday Night Gala Banquet.

Our Wednesday Opening Cocktail Party is just four weeks away, but there is still time to register.

Go to www.freedomfest.com, or call Hayley at 1-855-850-3733, ext. 202, to register or get more information. Use Eagle50 code to get $50 off.

We just added a new group of hotel room blocks, so I recommend you act now to avoid being disappointed.

But, Wait there is more

We also have a special private reception reserved only for subscribers of my investment news letter — Forecasts & Strategies — and my other investing services.

Furthermore, subscribers to my newsletter and trading services get a 2021 American Eagle silver dollar and a signed copy of “The Maxims of Wall Street” at this special Eagle private meeting on Thursday, July 22.

But, hurry, The room at the historic Alex Johnson Hotel (where Ronald Reagan and five other presidents have stayed) is limited to 250 subscribers and we are almost full.