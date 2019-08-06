MY INTELLECTUAL ANCESTORS

BY MARK SKOUSEN

Presidential Fellow, Chapman University

“If I have seen a little further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.”

— Sir Isaac Newton

Dear readers,

I thought you’d get a kick out of this series of photos and quotes — looks like some of the great economic philosophers and writers rubbed off on me!

I’ll try not to get it go to my head…..I still get rejection letters from the American Economic Review!

My paying tribute to Henry Hazlitt and his classic book, “Economics in One Lesson” in celebration of his 90th birthday (1984)

“Mark Skousen is America’s finest economist. He has a genius for explaining complex issues in a clear way and connecting ideas. He is the Henry Hazlitt of our time.”

– Steve Mariotti, President, National Foundation for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE)

Interviewing Friedrich Hayek in the Austrian alps in 1985

“Mark Skousen is America’s leading economic author because he roots his luminous books in the real world, in the grand tradition of the great Austrian economists. He is the Hayek of our era.”

– George Gilder

Meeting with Milton Friedman in his favorite San Francisco restaurant, 2006

“Mark Skousen has emerged as one of the clearest writers on all matters economic today, the next Milton Friedman!”

– Michael Shermer, Scientific American