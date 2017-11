The Swedish Schumpeter Lecture 2017 took place on October 3 in Stockholm .

Mark Skousen was this year’s lecturer and his topic was Gross Output (GO).

For more detailed information read the report from the Swedish Entrepreneurship Forum on Mark’s lecture.

Also check out Mark’s GO Beyond GDP – Introducing Gross Output as a Top-Line in National Income Accounting paper that was published by the Swedish Entrepreneurship Forum in conjunction with the lecture.