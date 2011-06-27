Maxims of Wall Street — New Book Now Available!

AFTER 30 YEARS IN THE MAKING, ANNOUNCING AN HISTORIC FIRST…

THE MAXIMS OF WALL STREET

A Compilation of Financial Adages, Ancient Proverbs, and Worldly Wisdom

By Mark Skousen

“Bears Make Headlines, Bulls Make Money”

For nearly 30 years, I have been collecting all the old wise adages, proverbs, and legends on Wall Street, based on in-depth interviews with old timers, reading rare financial books, and my own experiences in the financial markets. (I’ve been writing Forecasts & Strategies since 1980, when President Reagan was elected.)

“Maxims” is destined to be a classic reference that you will read with delight for years to come, and an ideal gift to investors, stockbrokers and money managers.

“Maxims” is the closest thing to Wall Street scripture ever created. The work contains:

Over 800 adages, by such notables as Warren Buffett (“If you wait to see the Robin sing, Spring may be over”)….J. P. Morgan (“Troubled waters make for good fishing”)….Humphrey Neill (“The public is right during the trends but wrong at both ends”)….Richard Russell (“In a bear market, the winner is he who loses the least”)….and Steve Forbes (“Everybody is a long-term investor until the market goes down”).

Old Timer’s stories like the “trading sardines”…..where are the customer’s yachts?…..the gold bugs…..commodity traders…..The origin of “blue sky”…

Famous lines from Baron Rothschild, Ben Franklin, John D. Rockefeller, Joe Kennedy, J. P. Morgan, Bernard Baruch, John Templeton, Jesse Livermore, John Maynard Keynes, Ben Graham….

Sage advice on beating the market, diversification vs. concentration, value vs. growth, bulls vs. bears…..black swan events…..day traders…. doomsdayers and casandras….plungers and the peakcocks….hot tips and insider information….Losing money and missed opportunities…Wall Street vs. Main Street…chartists vs. fundamentalists….leverage and debt….privacy and government….taxes and tax havens….inspiring “Rich Man’s Pearls of Wisdom”…and intriguing short stories such as “The Extra-Ordinary Life of Warren G. Hardaway.”

Quotes from the profound to the profane: “Nobody is more bearish than a sold-out bull” and “In the land of the blind, the one-eyed is king”….“To err is human, but to be paid for it divine” and “Definition of obscene profits — something you always hear about but never experience yourself.”

I’ll end with an appropriate quote from Ben Franklin: “Genius without education is like silver in the mine.”

I guarantee you’ll be a better investor by frequently reading “Maxims of Wall Street.”

Mark

Mark Skousen

